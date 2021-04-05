Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.49

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 505110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.
LOMA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.
The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $773.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.50.
Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)
Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ãa Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.
