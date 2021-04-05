Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $6.49

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.49 and last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 505110 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.34.

LOMA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.13.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.32. The company has a market capitalization of $773.64 million, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima stock. FMR LLC raised its stake in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) by 22.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,143 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the quarter. FMR LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima worth $1,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra CompaÃ±Ã­a Industrial Argentina Sociedad AnÃ³nima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina and Paraguay. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.