London & Capital Asset Management Ltd Acquires 55,045 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

London & Capital Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,045 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 1.9% of London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. London & Capital Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 302.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 503 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in Apple by 112.2% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 681 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $123.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.22 and a 52 week high of $145.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.31 and a 200 day moving average of $123.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 37.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.03.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

