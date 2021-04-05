Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Bought by Moody National Bank Trust Division

Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,106 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 645 shares during the quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LOW shares. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

LOW opened at $194.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.00 and a 52-week high of $192.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $173.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.58. The company has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The company had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 41.96%.

In other news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

