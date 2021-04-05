Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Reaches New 52-Week High at $194.52

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $194.52 and last traded at $193.89, with a volume of 12608 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $191.32.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LOW shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.12.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of $139.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $173.65 and its 200-day moving average is $166.58.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder purchased 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 208.0% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.