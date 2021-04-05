LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,005 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.09% of Otter Tail worth $1,638,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 1,534.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $145,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Otter Tail by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. 46.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Otter Tail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

Otter Tail stock opened at $46.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.31. Otter Tail Co. has a 52-week low of $35.36 and a 52-week high of $48.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 0.33.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

