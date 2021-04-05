LPL Financial LLC Acquires 3,845 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FIDU) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,845 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF by 118.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FIDU opened at $52.43 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Industrials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $28.50 and a 12 month high of $52.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11.

