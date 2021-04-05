LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 56.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,573 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pentair were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 6,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Pentair by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in Pentair by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in Pentair by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 5,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Shares of PNR stock opened at $62.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.58. Pentair plc has a fifty-two week low of $26.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Pentair’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.61%.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.