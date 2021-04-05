LPL Financial LLC Boosts Stock Position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,222 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lido Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 46,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $585,000 after buying an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in MGIC Investment by 16.4% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,612 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in MGIC Investment by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in MGIC Investment by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 44,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

MGIC Investment stock opened at $13.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its 200-day moving average is $11.77. MGIC Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $14.11. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.84.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $302.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.73 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.04%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTG shares. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. TheStreet raised MGIC Investment from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.64.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

