LPL Financial LLC Buys 11,433 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 361.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,433 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,403,000 after acquiring an additional 16,352 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 14,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Extra Space Storage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,419,000 after purchasing an additional 45,348 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 135,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.69, for a total value of $7,430,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,663.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist upped their price target on Extra Space Storage from $125.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Extra Space Storage from $107.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.08.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $135.45 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.19, a PEG ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 0.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $116.49. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.86 and a 12 month high of $135.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.16). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 34.54%. The firm had revenue of $301.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 81.97%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

