LPL Financial LLC Buys 6,645 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 123.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,019 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,645 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 25.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 112,769 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,506,000 after buying an additional 22,789 shares during the period. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the third quarter worth about $574,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 88.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 86,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,314,000 after purchasing an additional 40,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 9,555 shares during the period. 69.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.79, for a total value of $220,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $139,744.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.91, for a total transaction of $7,995,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,291,603 shares in the company, valued at $206,540,235.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,970,035 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $169.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.95 billion, a PE ratio of 36.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.00. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.03 and a twelve month high of $170.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.14. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.90%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $171.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation and delivery services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

