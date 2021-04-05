LPL Financial LLC Has $1.64 Million Stock Position in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 21.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,019 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

NYSE:ALLY opened at $46.73 on Monday. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.90 and a 52-week high of $47.30. The company has a market cap of $17.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.08.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALLY. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

In related news, insider Diane E. Morais sold 4,126 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.09, for a total transaction of $190,167.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 240,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,093,494.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total value of $646,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 680,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,340,368.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,626 shares of company stock worth $948,417 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.