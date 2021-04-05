LPL Financial LLC Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Smithfield Trust Co. boosted its position in Pool by 166.7% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 80 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Pool by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Peter D. Arvan purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $316.03 per share, for a total transaction of $158,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,861,618.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool stock opened at $351.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $335.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $346.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.72. Pool Co. has a 52 week low of $176.19 and a 52 week high of $401.29.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $839.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.02 million. Pool had a return on equity of 70.48% and a net margin of 8.85%. Research analysts forecast that Pool Co. will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is 39.79%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on POOL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Pool from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $362.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $306.67.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

