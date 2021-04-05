LPL Financial LLC Increases Holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 70.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,638 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $1,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 3,174 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable during the 4th quarter valued at $975,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 88.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,906,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,361,000 after buying an additional 2,301,112 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 67,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,917,000 after buying an additional 26,802 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Brookfield Renewable by 2,105.1% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 186,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,841,000 after buying an additional 177,609 shares during the period. 51.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEPC opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.88. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $63.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.304 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th.

BEPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

