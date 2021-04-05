LPL Financial LLC Increases Position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,597 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $1,808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in PerkinElmer by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 42,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

PKI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.93.

In other news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 2,047 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.07, for a total transaction of $301,052.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,526,292.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Prahlad R. Singh sold 10,636 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 50,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,580,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKI opened at $129.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.65 and a 200 day moving average of $134.91. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.01 and a twelve month high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical research company reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.83%.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

