LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME) by 33.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,834 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 7,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period.

Get BlackRock Health Sciences Trust alerts:

BME stock opened at $46.75 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.04. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a 12-month low of $32.06 and a 12-month high of $50.94.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the health sciences and related sectors, which include businesses involved in researching, developing, producing, distributing or delivering medical, dental, optical, pharmaceutical or biotechnology products, supplies, equipment, or services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Health Sciences Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.