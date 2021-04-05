LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 226.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 89,199 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,880 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Livent worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Livent by 5,645.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Livent by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,115 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Livent in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Livent in the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Livent in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LTHM opened at $18.81 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Livent Co. has a twelve month low of $4.41 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 2.24.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.03 million. Livent had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Livent Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LTHM. TheStreet cut Livent from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Argus upgraded Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Livent from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Livent from $10.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.73.

In other news, CEO Paul W. Graves sold 4,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total transaction of $110,251.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 241,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,344,830.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium based batteries, specialty polymer, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

