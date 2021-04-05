LPL Financial LLC Increases Stock Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 31.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,948 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 17,671 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $1,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Franklin Resources by 86.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,765,075 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $35,954,000 after buying an additional 819,405 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 4.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,692,793 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $34,448,000 after purchasing an additional 75,683 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,520,712 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,051,000 after purchasing an additional 647,184 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,494,224 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $37,341,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Azora Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 816.8% during the third quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,235,538 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $25,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,777 shares in the last quarter. 45.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEN stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.91 and a twelve month high of $30.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.42. The stock has a market cap of $15.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is currently 42.91%.

BEN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.77.

In other news, EVP Jed A. Plafker sold 20,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.67, for a total transaction of $595,819.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,672 shares of company stock worth $2,104,440. 23.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

