LPL Financial LLC Invests $1.65 Million in Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH)

LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 59,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PSTH. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine in the third quarter worth about $225,000. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Pershing Square Tontine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $267,000. Institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Pershing Square Tontine alerts:

NYSE PSTH opened at $24.47 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.67. Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $34.10.

There is no company description available for Pershing Square Tontine Holdings Ltd.

Featured Article: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for Pershing Square Tontine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pershing Square Tontine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.