LPL Financial LLC Purchases 3,274 Shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,830 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 14,148 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 118,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,682,000 after purchasing an additional 12,757 shares during the period. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,315,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,101,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,940,000 after buying an additional 133,327 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,332,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LYV opened at $88.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.24. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $94.63.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($2.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.42) by $0.38. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 161.81%. The company had revenue of $237.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $257.15 million. On average, analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Joe Berchtold sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.80, for a total transaction of $7,803,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 915,769 shares in the company, valued at $84,067,594.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 81,500 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total value of $7,146,735.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,285,441.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 420,369 shares of company stock valued at $37,596,584. Corporate insiders own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Cowen raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

