LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,345 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,149 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fortive in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Fortive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FTV opened at $70.90 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.50 and its 200-day moving average is $69.68. Fortive Co. has a 1-year low of $52.46 and a 1-year high of $82.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.14.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 16.30%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.05%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FTV. Citigroup increased their price target on Fortive from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut Fortive from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of Fortive from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.21.

In related news, SVP Stacey A. Walker sold 1,770 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $117,758.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,062.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William W. Pringle sold 65,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.62, for a total value of $4,472,994.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 153,860 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,071 shares of company stock valued at $5,739,984. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Professional Instrumentation segment provides test tools, and thermal imaging and calibration equipment for electrical, industrial, electronic, and calibration applications; online condition-based monitoring equipment; portable gas detection equipment, consumables, and software as a service offerings; subscription-based technical, analytical, and compliance services; and software, data analytics, and services for critical infrastructure in utility, industrial, energy, construction, facilities management, public safety, mining, and healthcare applications, as well as environmental, health, and safety applications.

