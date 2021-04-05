LPL Financial LLC Purchases 9,003 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF (NASDAQ:FTXH) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,652 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,003 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 8.62% of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Separately, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $442,000.

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF stock opened at $25.81 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.80. First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 1 year low of $18.87 and a 1 year high of $27.16.

Read More: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Nasdaq Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.