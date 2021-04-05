LPL Financial LLC Raises Position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 61.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,623 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Unum Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Unum Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Unum Group by 208.0% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 27,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.92, for a total value of $672,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy F. Keaney sold 18,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $505,661.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 58,040 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,821. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $28.14 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.04, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $30.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by ($0.04). Unum Group had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unum Group will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

UNM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Unum Group from $25.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Unum Group from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.89.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

