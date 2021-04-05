LPL Financial LLC Raises Stock Position in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH)

LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:GWPH) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of GW Pharmaceuticals worth $1,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 809 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of GW Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. 81.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GWPH opened at $217.26 on Monday. GW Pharmaceuticals plc has a one year low of $80.70 and a one year high of $218.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 5.13. The firm has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.31 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.93.

GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GWPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.25). GW Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.05% and a negative return on equity of 7.46%. The business had revenue of $148.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.46 million. On average, research analysts predict that GW Pharmaceuticals plc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Volker Knappertz sold 6,000 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.67, for a total value of $70,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,359.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Adam D. George sold 675,744 shares of GW Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $7,453,456.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,405.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 783,384 shares of company stock valued at $8,759,622. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GWPH shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $220.00 price target (up from $193.00) on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of GW Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered shares of GW Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. GW Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.38.

GW Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

GW Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics from its proprietary cannabinoid product platform. Its lead product is Epidiolex, an oral medicine for the treatment of refractory childhood epilepsies, Dravet syndrome, and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome, as well as in phase III clinical trials for the treatment of tuberous sclerosis complex.

