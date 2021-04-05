LPL Financial LLC Sells 1,888 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,152 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,888 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BAH. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.11.

NYSE BAH opened at $81.71 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $79.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $67.75 and a fifty-two week high of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.81.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 54.01% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Booz Allen Hamilton’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.54%.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. Thompson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $1,380,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corp. engages in the provision of management and technology consulting services. It offers analytics, digital solutions, engineering, and cyber expertise. The company was founded by Edwin Booz in 1914 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

