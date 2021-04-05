LPL Financial LLC Sells 4,248 Shares of Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV)

LPL Financial LLC cut its position in Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:HOV) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,296 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,248 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.82% of Hovnanian Enterprises worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HOV. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises by 1,795.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,027 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,709 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Hovnanian Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Hovnanian Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at $655,000. 31.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HOV opened at $116.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $718.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 2.53. Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $116.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.37.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The construction company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $574.66 million during the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a net margin of 2.17% and a negative return on equity of 7.58%.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 10,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.99, for a total value of $889,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,885,078.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 20.24% of the company’s stock.

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc engages in the design, construction, marketing, and sale of residential homes in the United States. It offers single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes with amenities, such as club houses, swimming pools, tennis courts, tot lots, and open areas.

