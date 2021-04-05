Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) Stake Decreased by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,163 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,235 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.38% of Lumentum worth $27,413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumentum by 253.6% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 28,443 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares during the period. Analog Century Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,064,000. IBM Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Lumentum in the fourth quarter worth approximately $264,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Lumentum by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 100,142 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,493,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $562,000. 89.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LITE stock traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $93.84. 6,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,936. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.33 and a 52 week high of $112.08. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 46.64 and a beta of 1.05.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $478.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.81 million. Lumentum had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 21.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

LITE has been the subject of a number of research reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Lumentum from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.22.

In other Lumentum news, CEO Alan S. Lowe sold 9,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.39, for a total transaction of $921,012.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wajid Ali sold 6,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.35, for a total transaction of $604,908.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,091 shares in the company, valued at $8,036,594.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,793 shares of company stock worth $2,015,530. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

