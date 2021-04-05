LunchMoney Trading 9.4% Lower Over Last Week (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. One LunchMoney coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market cap of $371,945.41 and $6,762.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, LunchMoney has traded 9.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

LunchMoney Coin Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,608,440 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

LunchMoney Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

