LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) Sets New 1-Year High at $138.38

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (OTCMKTS:LVMUY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $138.38 and last traded at $137.87, with a volume of 97545 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.50.

Several analysts recently issued reports on LVMUY shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $367.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.51. The company has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.48 and a beta of 0.82.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $2.0272 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a boost from LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s previous dividend of $0.31. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne Company Profile (OTCMKTS:LVMUY)

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

