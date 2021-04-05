Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Holdings Raised by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 199,628 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,041 shares during the quarter. Lyft comprises approximately 8.6% of Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of Lyft worth $9,808,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LYFT. FMR LLC raised its stake in Lyft by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,172,562 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,268,458,000 after acquiring an additional 4,565,032 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lyft by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,163,004 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $646,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,668,050 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Lyft by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,837,673 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $237,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,182 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,494,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Lyft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,365,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.65 on Monday, reaching $63.99. The stock had a trading volume of 65,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,956,732. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.04 and a beta of 2.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lyft, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $68.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $61.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.65.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $569.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.70 million. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 60.70% and a negative net margin of 58.70%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lyft, Inc. will post -4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lyft news, Director David Lawee sold 973,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.69, for a total value of $64,891,304.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Lisa Blackwood-Kapral sold 5,047 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total transaction of $281,420.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,635,602 shares of company stock valued at $299,859,391. 22.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently commented on LYFT shares. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $50.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Lyft from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lyft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Lyft from $44.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Lyft from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.85.

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. The company offers riders, personalized and on-demand access to various transportation options. It provides Ridesharing Marketplace, which enable drivers to provide their transportation services to riders.

