LYNC Network 24 Hour Volume Hits $8,148.00 (LYNC)

LYNC Network (CURRENCY:LYNC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. LYNC Network has a market cap of $1.54 million and $8,148.00 worth of LYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LYNC Network token can currently be purchased for $1.55 or 0.00002629 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, LYNC Network has traded 83.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 49.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00001574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.91 or 0.00074711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.73 or 0.00295595 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57.72 or 0.00098214 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $461.84 or 0.00785785 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.10 or 0.00029087 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.19 or 0.00017343 BTC.

About LYNC Network

LYNC Network’s total supply is 1,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 995,100 tokens. The official website for LYNC Network is lync.network . The official message board for LYNC Network is medium.com/@lyncnetwork

Buying and Selling LYNC Network

