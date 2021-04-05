M3 (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Shares of M3, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MTHRF) rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.55 and last traded at $73.55. Approximately 758 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 809 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.47.

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of M3 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.21.

M3, Inc provides medical-related services primarily to physicians and other healthcare professionals through Internet. The company operates m3.com, a members-only Web site for providing information to the healthcare professionals; and MR-kun that delivers medical and drug information online through m3.com.

