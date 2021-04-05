MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.67.

MTSI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $45.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI traded up $2.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.58. 7,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,518. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -70.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.70. MACOM Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $17.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.29.

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Research analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 56,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.48, for a total value of $3,367,638.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 114,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,787,084.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 32.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,441,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,943,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

