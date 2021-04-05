MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Sells $106,344.54 in Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) SVP Douglas J. Carlson sold 1,773 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total value of $106,344.54. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,341,845.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

MACOM Technology Solutions stock traded up $1.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $59.90. 426,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 602,678. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.02 and a 52-week high of $69.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 4.11 and a current ratio of 5.07. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.44, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 2.32.

Get MACOM Technology Solutions alerts:

MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. MACOM Technology Solutions had a positive return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,421,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MTSI. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on MACOM Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on MACOM Technology Solutions from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

MACOM Technology Solutions Company Profile

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Receive News & Ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MACOM Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.