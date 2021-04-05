MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.30.

A number of analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in MacroGenics by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,194 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $383,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in MacroGenics by 182.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in MacroGenics by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in MacroGenics by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 30,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $33.39.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.