MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.30.
A number of analysts have issued reports on MGNX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on MacroGenics from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th.
In other MacroGenics news, CFO James Karrels sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 79,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,666 shares of company stock valued at $1,196,693 over the last three months. Company insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ MGNX opened at $32.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.30 and a beta of 2.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.91. MacroGenics has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $33.39.
MacroGenics Company Profile
MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.
Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.