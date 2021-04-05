Maecenas (ART) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.80 Million

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 30.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 5th. Maecenas has a market cap of $1.80 million and approximately $4,776.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Maecenas has traded 3% lower against the dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0262 or 0.00000045 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.71 or 0.00054053 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $396.54 or 0.00675910 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.22 or 0.00073675 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00028880 BTC.

Maecenas Token Profile

ART is a token. Its genesis date was September 5th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,879,107 tokens. Maecenas’ official message board is medium.com/maecenas . Maecenas’ official website is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Maecenas

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars.

