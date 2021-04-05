Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) Sets New 1-Year High at $14.16

Shares of Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGTA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $14.16 and last traded at $14.09, with a volume of 10722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.84.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGTA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Magenta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Magenta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Magenta Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.06.

Get Magenta Therapeutics alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $688.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 2.46.

Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. As a group, analysts predict that Magenta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,801,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,124,000 after purchasing an additional 34,038 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 609,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,145,000 after purchasing an additional 9,572 shares during the last quarter. Bleichroeder LP increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 434,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 232.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 303,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 212,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Magenta Therapeutics by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 276,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 62,252 shares during the last quarter. 59.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magenta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGTA)

Magenta Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel medicines to bring the curative power of stem cell transplant, gene therapy, genome editing, and cell therapy to patients. The company is developing C100 and C300 targeted antibody-drug conjugates for transplant conditioning; MGTA-145, a stem cell mobilization product candidate to control stem cell mobilization; MGTA-456, an allogeneic stem cell therapy to control stem cell growth; E478, a small molecule aryl hydrocarbon receptor antagonist for the expansion of gene-modified stem cells; and G100, an antibody-drug conjugate program to prevent prophylaxis of graft-versus-host diseases.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Magenta Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magenta Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.