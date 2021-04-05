Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Research Coverage Started at Evercore ISI

Stock analysts at Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.88% from the company’s current price.

MGNI has been the subject of several other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Magnite in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.63.

Get Magnite alerts:

MGNI traded down $2.39 during trading on Monday, reaching $40.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,060,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,981,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.93. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.24 and a beta of 2.45. Magnite has a one year low of $4.35 and a one year high of $64.39.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. Research analysts predict that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Magnite news, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $447,406.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 284,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,278,867.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at $37,486,387.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 142,220 shares of company stock worth $7,814,641 over the last ninety days. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Magnite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.