Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Trading Down 5.1%

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) was down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.85 and last traded at $40.60. Approximately 36,936 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 4,932,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.80.

Several analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Magnite from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Magnite in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.52 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.38.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative return on equity of 9.19% and a negative net margin of 30.72%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Magnite news, CTO Thomas Kershaw sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.20, for a total value of $2,960,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 633,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,486,387.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Day sold 7,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $447,406.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 284,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,278,867.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,220 shares of company stock valued at $7,814,641 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Magnite by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Magnite in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in Magnite during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 74.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

