Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Now Covered by Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) in a report released on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.90.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $3.59 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.94.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.05. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 199.68% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.29 million. Analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total transaction of $198,628,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $943,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 11,936 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,784,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,595,000 after acquiring an additional 820,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter worth about $512,000. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

