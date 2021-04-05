Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Siebert Williams Shank

Equities researchers at Siebert Williams Shank started coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.85% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MGY. Citigroup started coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.90.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

NYSE MGY opened at $12.19 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.94. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a twelve month low of $3.59 and a twelve month high of $13.35.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $149.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.29 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 19,550,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.16, for a total value of $198,628,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 92,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 31,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 62.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.