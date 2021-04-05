Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $39.97

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.97 and last traded at $39.97, with a volume of 1 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.85.

MAIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.86.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.94 million. Main Street Capital had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.71%. Research analysts forecast that Main Street Capital Co. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.40%.

In related news, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $188,992.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,325,953.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 4,573 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.18, for a total transaction of $174,597.14. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,208,630.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 879,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,364,000 after acquiring an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 2,066.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 497,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 474,624 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 465,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,006,000 after acquiring an additional 110,212 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Main Street Capital during the 4th quarter worth $13,672,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 412,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the period. 19.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Corporation is a private equity firm specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm also provides debt capital to middle market companies for acquisitions, management buyouts, growth financings, recapitalizations and refinancing. The firm seeks to partner with entrepreneurs, business owners and management teams and generally provides "one stop" financing alternatives within its lower middle market portfolio.

