Maincoin (MNC) Trading 2.9% Higher Over Last Week

Maincoin (CURRENCY:MNC) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 5th. Maincoin has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $14,318.00 worth of Maincoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Maincoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Maincoin has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.57 or 0.00053541 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00019895 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004376 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000407 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.49 or 0.00677593 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.96 or 0.00071177 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $16.84 or 0.00028557 BTC.

Maincoin Coin Profile

Maincoin (MNC) is a coin. Maincoin’s total supply is 374,000,000 coins. Maincoin’s official website is maincoin.money . The Reddit community for Maincoin is /r/MainCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MainCoin is a digital currency that provides online and offline instant and private payments, as well as participates in various business processes as a means of payment. The system is based on the Ethereum blockchain, which provides secure and reliable transactions. The users' personal information as well as digital assets are protected and cannot be accessed by a third party. MainCoin has its own cryptocurrency wallet which already allows over 5000 coin holders to store their MNC's and use them for daily payments. The presence of an extensive ecosystem will provide the best liquidity for MNC token, and the features of blockchain technology will add an incredible level of transparency and clarity to liquidity for investors around the world. The coin has created an extensive ecosystem, and it is already practically involved in many payment systems and financial institutions as a means of payment, as well as work is underway to add and further expand the ecosystem of the coin as a full-fledged means of payment. “

