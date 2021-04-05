Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Acquires Shares of 27,610 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WBA. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6,641.7% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 809 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 55.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WBA. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $54.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.28. The company has a market cap of $47.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.50, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $56.78.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $32.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.45%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

