Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Buys Shares of 677,231 IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 677,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,572,000. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up about 6.6% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 3.06% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,658,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,790,000 after purchasing an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,554,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,817,000 after acquiring an additional 109,004 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,447,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,253,000 after acquiring an additional 44,678 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 1,111,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,055,000 after acquiring an additional 6,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeGreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. DeGreen Capital Management LLC now owns 418,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,960,000 after acquiring an additional 15,772 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock opened at $33.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average of $33.47. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $29.65 and a 52 week high of $36.18.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.