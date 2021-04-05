Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Decreases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lowered its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems makes up about 0.5% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $51.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.28 and a 12-month high of $52.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $218.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

In other news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $296,148.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CSCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.48.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

