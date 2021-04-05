Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.06 Million Stock Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV cut its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,363 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $522,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $385,851,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 8,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,990,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,664,000 after acquiring an additional 323,126 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.27.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.07. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.96 and a twelve month high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $37.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,402 shares of company stock valued at $2,459,016. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

