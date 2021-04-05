Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.20 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 48,748 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 10,150 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in HP in the fourth quarter valued at $434,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in HP in the fourth quarter valued at about $413,229,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,234 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 5,099 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its holdings in shares of HP by 128.4% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 35,751 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $879,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 8,378,541 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $206,028,000 after acquiring an additional 448,274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HP stock opened at $32.05 on Monday. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.39 and a twelve month high of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.36 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The computer maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.27. HP had a net margin of 5.02% and a negative return on equity of 196.27%. The company had revenue of $15.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.24 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.1938 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on HP from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on HP from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on HP from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. HP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.09.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

