Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $1.66 Million Stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 97.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 434,697 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 507.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWY opened at $136.54 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $133.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.14. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $79.86 and a 12-month high of $139.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

