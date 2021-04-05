Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Has $19.55 Million Holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV boosted its position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 307,510 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,408 shares during the period. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF comprises about 5.7% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned 1.09% of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF worth $19,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,123,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 20.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 865,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,212,000 after acquiring an additional 149,886 shares in the last quarter.

Get EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF alerts:

EMQQ opened at $66.03 on Monday. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $81.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.29.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.