Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Increases Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 101.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,565 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the third quarter worth $57,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC increased its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 212.0% during the fourth quarter. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.49% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

MKC stock opened at $89.24 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $23.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.44. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $71.30 and a 12-month high of $105.54. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.66.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 20.93% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.94%.

Separately, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.64.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.